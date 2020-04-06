HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HFRO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.36. 490,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

About HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

