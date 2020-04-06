Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

HIW stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

