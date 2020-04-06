Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,321.80 ($17.39).

HSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) target price (up from GBX 1,229 ($16.17)) on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($18.09) target price (down from GBX 1,410 ($18.55)) on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hiscox to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,545 ($20.32) to GBX 1,480 ($19.47) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON HSX traded up GBX 39.60 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 880 ($11.58). 607,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 654 ($8.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,140.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,355.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently 2.01%.

In related news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 1,300 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £15,886 ($20,897.13). Also, insider Caroline Foulger bought 5,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,929.23).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

