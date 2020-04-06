Hive Market Capitalization Achieves $37.27 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $37.27 million and $516,618.00 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000499 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 383,463,160 coins and its circulating supply is 300,092,954 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

