Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,188.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $991,905.08 and approximately $1,188.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.87 or 0.02572947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00202906 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00049377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00033932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.