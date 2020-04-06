Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €126.00 ($146.51).

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

HOT opened at €62.40 ($72.56) on Monday. Hochtief has a 52 week low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 52 week high of €175.00 ($203.49). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €102.11.

Hochtief Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

