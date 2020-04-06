HOLD (HOLD) Market Cap Reaches $26,969.43

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 80.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. HOLD has a market cap of $26,969.43 and $1.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.02640590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00205542 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034320 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

