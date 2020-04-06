HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HFC. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC traded up $3.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.81. 263,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,754. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

