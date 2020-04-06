Hollysys Automation Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,900 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,700% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $757.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $170.11 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOLI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

