Holo Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. Holo has a market capitalization of $57.86 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, OOOBTC, LATOKEN and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.39 or 0.02623611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00204130 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00033950 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,924,509,213 tokens. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, OOOBTC, Hotbit, ABCC, Liqui, IDEX, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.