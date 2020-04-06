Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $10.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.28. 404,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,343,277. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura upped their price objective on Home Depot from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.84.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

