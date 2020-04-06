Honda Motor (HMC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Honda Motor (NYSE: HMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2020 – Honda Motor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Honda Motor was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – Honda Motor was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – Honda Motor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Honda Motor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Honda Motor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – Honda Motor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 440.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 847.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

