Horizen (ZEN) Market Cap Achieves $54.32 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Horizen has a total market cap of $54.32 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $6.18 or 0.00084800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00505226 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00107359 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002680 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002270 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000504 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,795,438 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OKEx, Graviex, Bittrex, Upbit, COSS, Binance, Cryptopia, DragonEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

