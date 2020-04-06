Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,410 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,306,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 963,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,928,744.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $59,347.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,908. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

Horizon Therapeutics Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.