Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,670 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVC. grace capital bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,455.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of SVC opened at $4.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

