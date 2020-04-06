Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,991 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 162,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

NYSE HST opened at $9.06 on Monday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

