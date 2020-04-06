Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

HMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMHC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 45,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $188.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

