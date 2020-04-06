HP (HPQ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HP (NYSE: HPQ):

4/1/2020 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Longbow Research from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – HP was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/25/2020 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $28.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – HP was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – HP was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2020 – HP was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – HP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HP’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflected growing demand in the Commercial PC market. Increase in sales for commercial customers is a tailwind. Strong growth in Personal Systems revenues was a tailwind. Solid revenue growth in retail solutions business and gaming as well as services orders is a positive. Further, stringent cost control is driving margin expansion. The company's improving market share across the PC and Printer businesses makes us optimistic. Moreover, HP expects to return approximately $16 billion to shareholders over the next three years, which is encouraging. However, soft consumer market and weakness in the Printing business are negatives. Further, macroeconomic weakness, particularly in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), is denting Supplies revenues. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

2/25/2020 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – HP had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

2/25/2020 – HP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – HP was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

2/20/2020 – HP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

HPQ opened at $14.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in HP by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

