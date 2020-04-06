HSBC Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €9.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective by stock analysts at HSBC in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.10 ($12.91) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.26 ($11.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.58) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.81) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.97 ($15.09).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €8.56 ($9.96) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.62. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €8.02 ($9.33) and a 12-month high of €22.70 ($26.40).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

