HSBC Cuts Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 2,850

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target cut by analysts at HSBC from GBX 3,630 ($47.75) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 4,007 ($52.71) to GBX 3,531 ($46.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,796 ($36.78).

PSN opened at GBX 1,781 ($23.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,494.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,524.43. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78).

In other Persimmon news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total transaction of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

