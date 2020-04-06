HSBC Trims Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Target Price to GBX 710

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HSBC from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 710 ($9.34) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 749 ($9.85) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 695.50 ($9.15).

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 432.40 ($5.69) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 641.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 686.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 979.54 ($12.89).

In related news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total value of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

