HTMLCOIN Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $3,479.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00055606 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00996607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00032561 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00173546 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00233987 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007164 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000250 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00064542 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

