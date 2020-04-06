Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Hub Group worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $43.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hub Group Inc has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

