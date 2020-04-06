Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $52.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stephens from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.91. 18,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hub Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.