Hulic (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hulic (OTCMKTS:HULCF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the investment, development, reconstruction, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance Agency, and Staffing. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential and retail properties, hotels, and others.

