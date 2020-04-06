Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) recently:

4/2/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – Huntington Bancshares is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $14.25. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

HBAN stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 143,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $206,248,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

