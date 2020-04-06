Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.68.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,663,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,225,778. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $206,248,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,683 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,425 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $15,517,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,338,000 after acquiring an additional 780,749 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

