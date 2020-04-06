Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 469,632 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 856.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $6.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

