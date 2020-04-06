Huntsman (HUN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2020 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

3/30/2020 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

3/25/2020 – Huntsman is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Huntsman is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $12.93 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Also, VP Robert Wade Rogers bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 394,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,743.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $64,016,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $28,575,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,293,000 after buying an additional 845,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,815,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after buying an additional 704,366 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

