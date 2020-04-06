Huobi Token (HT) Price Reaches $3.94 on Top Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $891.59 million and approximately $244.16 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $3.94 or 0.00053972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bibox, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $351.20 or 0.04810970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00065753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00037558 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011076 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,294,793 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

