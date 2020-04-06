Hush (HUSH) Trading Up 27.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $348,209.58 and $225.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00506010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00108104 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00084297 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002247 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,742,905 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

