HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619,657 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of HUYA worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in HUYA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HUYA by 482.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HUYA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Shares of HUYA opened at $15.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.33. HUYA Inc – has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.58%. HUYA’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

