Hydro Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $143,673.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $143,673.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, Bgogo and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00053800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.76 or 0.04725284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00066182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037680 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011190 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, OKEx, Ethfinex, Bgogo and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.