Hydro Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Hydro token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, BitForex and BitMart. Hydro has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $449,379.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00054286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.82 or 0.04693621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00067195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00037092 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010007 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Fatbtc, BitForex, CoinEx, IDEX, Mercatox, IDAX, DEx.top and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

