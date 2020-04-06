Hyper Speed Network Market Capitalization Tops $108,131.50 (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Hyper Speed Network has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Speed Network has a total market cap of $108,131.50 and approximately $1,453.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Speed Network token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including MXC and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.07 or 0.02574276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00201178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Profile

Hyper Speed Network's total supply is 940,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,987,866 tokens. The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

. The official website for Hyper Speed Network is www.hsn.link. Hyper Speed Network’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019.

Buying and Selling Hyper Speed Network

Hyper Speed Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Speed Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Speed Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

