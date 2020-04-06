Hyperion (HYN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.83 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Hyperion has a total market cap of $22.00 million and $1.83 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bgogo and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.21 or 0.02577242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00200743 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

