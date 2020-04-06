HyperQuant Market Capitalization Achieves $7,183.46 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $7,183.46 and approximately $13,041.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kryptono, IDAX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.39 or 0.02623611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00204130 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00033950 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

