Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS HYSNY opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. Hysan Development has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Get Hysan Development alerts:

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Company Limited is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong with an investment property portfolio of over 4 million square feet of high quality office, retail and residential space. With roots in the district since the 1920s, Hysan is one of the largest commercial landlords in Causeway Bay.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.