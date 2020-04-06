I/O Coin (IOC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,547.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $825,799.21 and approximately $1,547.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00986689 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,082,830 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

