IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at SunTrust Banks

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) had its price target dropped by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBKC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBERIABANK stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.61. 39,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,500. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. IBERIABANK has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth about $38,995,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter worth $22,934,000. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth about $20,728,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IBERIABANK by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 202,723 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IBERIABANK by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 814,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,913,000 after purchasing an additional 178,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.