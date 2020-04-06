Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 247.60 ($3.26).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 194 ($2.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

LON:IBST opened at GBX 153.70 ($2.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 230.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 259.84. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 131.90 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26).

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Equities analysts predict that Ibstock will post 2162.0000633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Ibstock’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Joe Hudson purchased 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87). Also, insider Chris McLeish purchased 30,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £74,565.06 ($98,086.11).

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.