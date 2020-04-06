iBTC Market Capitalization Hits $4,608.63 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, iBTC has traded 64.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. iBTC has a market cap of $4,608.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBTC token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.56 or 0.02635874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00206463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047817 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034212 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,992,999 tokens. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com.

iBTC Token Trading

iBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

