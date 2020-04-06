ICON Price Up 23.6% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, OKEx, DragonEX and Bitbns. ICON has a total market cap of $132.25 million and approximately $19.33 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.78 or 0.02556449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00200088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048758 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00033528 BTC.

About ICON

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 532,489,466 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Rfinex, Hotbit, OOOBTC, ABCC, Upbit, IDEX, Allbit, Binance, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Huobi, OKEx, COSS, Gate.io, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

