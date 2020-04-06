IDEX (IDEX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,637.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One IDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $3,637.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.08 or 0.02645385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00205343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034442 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,676,135 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.