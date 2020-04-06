IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Tops $93.98 on Top Exchanges

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 29% higher against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $187,965.25 and approximately $123.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for $93.98 or 0.01317490 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00054286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.82 or 0.04693621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00067195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00037092 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010007 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003335 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDXM is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

