IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IGMS stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.69. 3,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,125. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 26.04.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $4,676,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,981,000 after buying an additional 997,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 982,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after buying an additional 516,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.