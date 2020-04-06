IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Cut to $24.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IGIFF. CIBC cut shares of IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGM Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities cut shares of IGM Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of IGIFF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.57. 2,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

