Ignis Trading 8% Higher This Week (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Ignis has a total market cap of $13.77 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Ignis token can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Upbit, Coinbit and Vebitcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.08 or 0.02645385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00205343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034442 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Coinbit, STEX, Vebitcoin, Indodax and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

