Ignition (IC) Trading Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 19% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Ignition has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $67,374.81 and $78.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00032605 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00062142 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,391.27 or 1.02066020 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000829 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00064509 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,291,945 coins and its circulating supply is 1,278,772 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

