II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on II-VI from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on II-VI from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on II-VI from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on II-VI in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $24.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. II-VI has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,300 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

